GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $126.36 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

