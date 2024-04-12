Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

