GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 99,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $318,000.

IMCG opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

