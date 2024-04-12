MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 237.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $534.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.90.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

