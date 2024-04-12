Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 17th

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE UVE opened at $19.19 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $555.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 39.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

