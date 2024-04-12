Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 67,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 144,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.