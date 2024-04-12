Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 692,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,231,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

VERA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,608.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,837 shares of company stock valued at $21,304,785 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

