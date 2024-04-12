First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 145,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 86,807 shares.The stock last traded at $64.63 and had previously closed at $66.28.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $854.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
