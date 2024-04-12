First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 145,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 86,807 shares.The stock last traded at $64.63 and had previously closed at $66.28.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $854.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

