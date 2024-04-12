Gaimin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.43 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Gaimin has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $74.07 million and $4.43 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.01147114 USD and is down -8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $4,895,768.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

