RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 144,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 76,968 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $19.28.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.