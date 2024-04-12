Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 325,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 185,764 shares.The stock last traded at $86.90 and had previously closed at $88.33.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

