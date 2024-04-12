Indie Asset Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,556,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,495,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

