Kensington Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.8% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kensington Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $398,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 112,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $472.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.