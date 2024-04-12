Kensington Asset Management LLC Invests $114.50 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 482,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,499,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.0% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $254.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.00.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

