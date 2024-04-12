Kensington Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kensington Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 184,042 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

