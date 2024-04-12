Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

