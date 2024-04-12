Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

