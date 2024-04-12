Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BSV opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase Falls 5% as Consumer Cracking Begins to Show
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.