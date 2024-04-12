Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,075.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
