iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Cut by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $53.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

