biote (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Trading Down 13.6%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 58,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in biote stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 249,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

