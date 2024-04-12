Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 139,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,538,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Getaround Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getaround

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Getaround by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 119,974 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in Getaround during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Getaround during the second quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getaround during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getaround during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms.

