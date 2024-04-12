SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

