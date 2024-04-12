SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Trading 0.3% Higher

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

Get SPAC and New Issue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPAC and New Issue ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAC and New Issue ETF stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.62% of SPAC and New Issue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SPAC and New Issue ETF

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.