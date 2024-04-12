Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Trading Down 2.6%

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 1,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company's royalty portfolio consists of 34 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 28 properties in development or exploration. Its portfolio focuses on mineral projects that are primarily located in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States.

