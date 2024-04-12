Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.97.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $628.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $600.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

