New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.64.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,886,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 353,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,396 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

