Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $281,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 438.3% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

