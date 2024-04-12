Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,270.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.4 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

