1,556 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $165.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average is $144.77. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.