843 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $258.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

