Aspiriant LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

GPC stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

