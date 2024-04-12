AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 1.8 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

