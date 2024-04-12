Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

