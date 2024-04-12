Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 146.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

