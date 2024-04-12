T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

TMUS opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $31,667,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,378,065,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock worth $956,514,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

