Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 17,864 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $683.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

