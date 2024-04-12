Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $452.30 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.68. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

