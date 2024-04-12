Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

