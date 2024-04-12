Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $100,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

