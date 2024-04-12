Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,346 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
