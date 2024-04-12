Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.