Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in F5 were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,705 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.82.

F5 Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $192.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.46. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

