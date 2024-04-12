Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Block were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Block

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.