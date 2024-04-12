Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $111.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

