Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.61.

First Solar Trading Down 0.5 %

FSLR stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.