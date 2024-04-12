Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 288,606 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

CHRS opened at $2.41 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coherus BioSciences

About Coherus BioSciences

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.