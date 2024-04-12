Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVT opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.