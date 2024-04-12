DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.74

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 25298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

