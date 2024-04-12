Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.18

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.