Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 2,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.